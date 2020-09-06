Safety first as Bengaluru's Namma Metro gets set to roll post COVID lockdown
The BMRCL is all set to resume operations from September 7 after a gap of five months. Keeping safety precautions in mind, a hand-reading thermostat has been placed at the entrance of each station.
From September 11, Metro services will be functional between 7 am and 9 pm. Until then, Purple Line trains will run from Monday onwards between 8am and 11 am, and 4.30pm and 7.30pm. Green Line trains will run from September 9 onwards.