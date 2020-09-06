STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Safety first as Bengaluru's Namma Metro gets set to roll post COVID lockdown

The BMRCL is all set to resume operations from September 7 after a gap of five months. Keeping safety precautions in mind, a hand-reading thermostat has been placed at the entrance of each station.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Metro trains in Bengaluru are being sanitized and trials runs are on as they get ready to resume services on 7th September

Metro trains in Bengaluru are being sanitized and trials runs are on as they get ready to resume services on 7th September. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

The BMRCL is all set to resume operations from September 7 after a gap of five months. Keeping safety precautions in mind, a hand-reading thermostat has been placed at the entrance of each station. Passengers should place their hand at a 3-cm distance from the thermostat, and only after it reads ‘access granted’, can commuters enter the station.

From September 11, Metro services will be functional between 7 am and 9 pm. Until then, Purple Line trains will run from Monday onwards between 8am and 11 am, and 4.30pm and 7.30pm. Green Line trains will run from September 9 onwards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namma Metro COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp