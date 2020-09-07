Actress Ragini Dwivedi claims friend forced her to take drugs at parties: Police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the contraband drugs case in Sandalwood, was said to be tight-lipped during the police inquiry.

Dwivedi, who was arrested on Friday, was questioned for more than four hours on Sunday. Two police inspectors, who had prepared a questionnaire with 50 questions, grilled her. It is learnt that she did not answer most of the questions, while to some she replied that she had already answered them on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, CCB sources said that in her statement, she said her friend Ravishankar allegedly forced her to take drugs whenever she attended parties.

“She claimed that he also introduced her to some prominent people who were already into drug abuse. She denied revealing more information, stating she had told them whatever she knew.”

“She claims she is just a consumer and had no clue that her friends, Ravishankar and Rahul Shetty, were drug peddlers,” the source said, adding that the actress was refusing to answer their questions stating that she had a severe back pain.

It is also learnt that she complained to the officers that the facility where she was kept lacked basic amenities.

The police also turned down her mother’s request to meet her on Sunday and asked her to get the court’s permission to do so.

Meanwhile, CCB sleuths continued questioning Viren Khanna, a drug dealer arrested from New Delhi, about how he established his network in Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka.

It is learnt that two women, who are said to be his associates and aided his illegal business in the city, were picked up for questioning and were let off later after directing them not to leave the city and to appear before the police when summoned.