STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Keep traffic out, ban parking too in Cubbon Park’

Open only to cyclists, pedestrians; citizens also traffic-free lung space
 

Published: 07th September 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Children allowed inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru from Sunday after being checked for fever. (Photo| EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The campaign by activists and citizens to ensure Cubbon Park remains vehicle-free, received a major boost on Sunday with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) recommending to the State government to close the park for motorised traffic, and also ban parking within the largest lung space of the city. DULT comes under the Urban Development department. 

DULT Commissioner V Manjula, who is also ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary, in her letter to the Secretary, Department of Horticulture and Sericulture, Rajender Kataria, said there is a thinking in a section of the government to reopen Cubbon Park for traffic. At the same time, DULT received representations from citizen groups to intercede on their behalf to ensure a traffic-free Cubbon Park. DULT then examined the matter in detail. 

In her letter, Manjula stated that Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and needs to be preserved. In cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists, and Cubbon Park is an ideal place for this. Pedestrians and cyclists can also use the Park as a shortcut to reach their destinations. Closing Cubbon Park to motorised traffic will not cause inconvenience as vehicles have alternative routes to reach their destinations, Manjula said.

DULT is of the view that reopening Cubbon Park to traffic is not advisable and even vehicles parking should not be allowed here. After Cubbon Park remained closed for vehicular movement during the lockdown, the State government decided to open it for traffic on August 23.

Citizen groups and activists protested, forcing the government to retract “temporarily”, in what seemed to be a victory for the citizens in reclaiming their lung space. However, even during the closure, parking was allowed inside Cubbon Park. But now, with DULT’s recommendations, citizens hope to reclaim their lung space completely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cubbon Park Bengaluru
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp