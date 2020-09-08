IAF recruitment rally in Bengaluru, registration begins on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force is conducting a recruitment rally to select airmen under ‘Group X’ (Technical) trades at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Registrations can be done online on www.airmenselection.cdac.in. Registrations open on September 8 and close on September 11. This rally is exclusively for candidates from Karnataka, and will be held from September 23 to October 4. Unmarried male Indian citizens, born between January 17, 2000, and December 31, 2003 (both days inclusive), are eligible. The educational qualification criteria is intermediate or PU or an equivalent examination passed with Maths, Physics and English as mandatory subjects, and a minimum 50% aggregate.

Fifty per cent marks in English as an individual subject from educational boards recognised by CBSE are required; or a three-year diploma course in Engineering Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, Information Technology from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with a 50% aggregate. Fifty per cent marks in English as an individual subject in a diploma course, or in intermediate/matriculation in English, are also acceptable. Candidates should report to the venue with an admit card, original marks sheets and pass certificates, four self-attested photocopies of all certificates and 30 copies of recent passport-size picture.