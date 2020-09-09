Govt seeks reports of Covid reinfected woman 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday sought reports of a 27-year-old woman, who has been reinfected with Covid-19, from Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road. Dr Pratik Patil, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital said, “Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar spoke to me on Tuesday afternoon and we have sent all test reports and case details of the reinfected woman to them. They will check the case in detail. I have also asked the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru whether we can do a further study and I’m waiting for their reply.”

Dr V Ravi, Head of Neurovirology, NIMHANS, said, “It needs to be ascertained if the person was positive, then tested negative and then positive again. If the hospital has old samples, results can be reverified. But first, clinical notes on all the symptoms detected first and later, and the test results need to be studied.” Dr Sachidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health and Sciences, said, “The reason for reinfection and the profile of the patient should be checked. We can come to a conclusion if more such patients are detected. But it’s too early right now.”

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday instructed officials to conduct a clinical study on Coronavirus reinfection cases. An official from the task force said that when a person recovers from Covid, it takes at least 15 days to produce white blood cells, and a patient may get infected during the intervening time. But this should not be considered a definite reason for reinfection, the official added.

Dr Sudhakar has demanded clarity over cases of reinfection, and instructed officials to submit a report on the treatment protocols of such patients in other states. He wanted to know whether Covid patients who have recovered are taking precautions suggested by the government.