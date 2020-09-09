STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Picture of hope

Nine-year-old Prajwal (name changed on request) has been battling Wilm’s Tumor since August 2019.

Erawat by Rohit Joshi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine-year-old Prajwal (name changed on request) has been battling Wilm’s Tumor since August 2019. With complaints of stomach pain, he soon started losing an interest in things, and his concentration as well.

The pandemic has made things worse, especially for the family that has already spent Rs 12 lakh for the treatment so far. But an exhibition organised by the art wing of hospital he is getting treated at, HCG Cancer Hospital, gives a glimmer of hope. 

The exhibition by Swasti Art Gallery, called ArtistsTogether4Hope, is raising funds for his treatment, through a virtual show that is on till September 28.  Seventeen artists are coming forward with 17 works for the cause. Some of the works on display are Circus by Arpita Kar; Silence in Solitude by Shan Re; Erawat by Rohit Joshi; Imprint of Monsoon by Pradeep Kate; and Kind Hearted by Asmita Shah among others.

Ganapathy BP

While the online art show was first launched on the Instagram and Facebook pages of the artists and HCG Foundation, it is now also on the website of Swasti Art Gallery. "We are hoping to create a community that can help. On one hand, cancer patients have been struggling, while on the other, artists too have been severely hit by the pandemic," says Ganapathy BP, art curator for Swasti Art Gallery.

He adds: "Each artist has put-up one of their artworks for sale, from which a part of the proceeds will be donated to support Prajwal."  

The works cost from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh, with genres varying from landscape, abstract and expressionism. While 40 per cent will go towards patients, the rest will be given to artists. "Some artists have also given a larger percentage. We want people to recognise the cause in this case," he says.

But it’s not just about purchasing an art piece that is decorative. Ganapathy continues, "The year has been challenging due to the pandemic. It’s been even worse for those battling cancer. It’s our way of also sending out a message of hope.”  

(The show is on until September 28 and can be viewed on the website of Swasti Art Gallery

