Traffic in Cubbon Park again?

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park is likely open up to vehicles if the Horticulture Department gives the green light. Bengaluru Traffic Police have written to the department requesting it to open the park to both people and vehicles as was the case before the pandemic.“We are yet to get permission from the Horticulture Department. It is expected to come tomorrow (Wednesday),” said the Cubbon Park Traffic police inspector who signed the letter.

However, this has not gone down well with citizen group Heritage Bekuwhich has decided to hold a gathering against allowing vehicles in the park, at 8.30 am on Wednesday.“We heard from officials that they plan to open the park. But how can they do that without involving all the stakeholders? We had done a signature campaign against this. Many eminent people have supported not opening the park to traffic. We are also working with DULT and IISc,” a park visitor said.

Heritage Beku member Priya Chetty Rajagopal said, “Everyone seems to support #TrafficFreeCubbonPark, even most bureaucrats, ministers and citizens. For the city, the citizens, for our children, and for sustainable Bengaluru, traffic should not be allowed.” Horticulture Department officials could not be reached.