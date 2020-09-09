STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic in Cubbon Park again?

However, this has not gone down well with citizen group  Heritage Bekuwhich has decided to hold a gathering against allowing vehicles in the park, at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park is likely open up to vehicles if the Horticulture Department gives the green light. Bengaluru Traffic Police have written to the department requesting it to open the park to both people and vehicles as was the case before the pandemic.“We are yet to get permission from the Horticulture Department. It is expected to come tomorrow (Wednesday),” said the Cubbon Park Traffic police inspector who signed the letter.

However, this has not gone down well with citizen group  Heritage Bekuwhich has decided to hold a gathering against allowing vehicles in the park, at 8.30 am on Wednesday.“We heard from officials that they plan to open the park. But how can they do that without involving all the stakeholders?  We had done a signature campaign against this. Many eminent people have supported not opening the park to traffic. We are also working with DULT and IISc,” a park visitor said.

Heritage Beku member Priya Chetty Rajagopal said, “Everyone seems to support #TrafficFreeCubbonPark, even most bureaucrats, ministers and citizens. For the city, the citizens, for our children, and for sustainable Bengaluru, traffic should not be allowed.” Horticulture Department officials could not be reached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cubbon Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp