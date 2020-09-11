Manchanabele reservoir full of dead fish, cause unknown

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many dead fish have surfaced in Manchanabele reservoir in Bengaluru West. A paediatrician, Dr Reena Phillip who visited the reservoir said, “I saw dead fish floating in water and there seemed to be so many. Since it is flowing water, I am not sure what caused it. There was a stink in that stretch perhaps caused by the fish kill.’’ The Manchanabele dam, 40 km from here gets its water from the flow of the Arkavathy river.

Fish kill is usually reported in non-monsoon months when the dissolved oxygen levels are extremely low. And sometimes in summer, when toxic effluents or raw sewage is let into the water body, said experts.

When contacted, Syed Khaja, senior environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said, “We will investigate the matter. I have alerted my team of officers to collect samples from the water body and send it for investigation.”



He explained that fish kill happens when the dissolved oxygen level falls from the usual 7 mg to 4mg or less. Fish kills in summer may not be so surprising but surprising in monsoon, he said.

Dr Reena Phillip said, “I don’t know what caused the kill. I spoke to the locals there and they said some effluents had been discharged from the side of Hesarghatta which resulted in the fish kill, I have no clue beyond that.’’ Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi told TNIE that they had received information of sewage water being pumped into the water body. He said they suspected that raw sewage was being pumped into the river illegally and were investigating.