Platform ticket to cost Rs 50 in key Bengaluru stations to prevent crowding in COVID-19 times

RPF personnel monitor passengers in KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru

RPF personnel monitor passengers in KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to deter the public from thronging railway stations in COVID-19 times, the Bengaluru Railway Division has effected a five-fold hike in the cost of a platform ticket at KSR (Bengaluru City), Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations.

The steep hike in platforms tickets will be temporary and will come into effect from Friday (September 11).

Beginning September 12, South Western Railway will run seven pairs of special trains within Karnataka as well as to other states. “In order to avoid crowds in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of platform tickets at these stations will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 temporarily until further advice,” an official release said.

It has been done only in the interest of the public as many people visit railway stations to drop and pick up senior citizens, differently abled, children and students, the release added.

The Divisional Railway Manager of every division is empowered to
effect such an increase whenever circumstances demand, an
official said. It has been done a few times earlier, he added.

