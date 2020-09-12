STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug racket Kingpin nabbed in Bengaluru

Customs officials tricked peddler into taking DHL package; Zameer files plaint over Sanjjanaa link

Published: 12th September 2020

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport and local police on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national, the alleged kingpin of the drug trade in India, from Horamavu in Bengaluru. Sylvester Henry Owen (41), from Mumbai, had arrived in Bengaluru a month ago. He was remanded in judicial custody by the narcotics sessions court. The operation was headed by Customs Joint Commissioner J D Chetan.The lid was blown off the racket when officials at the international cargo centre intercepted 1,980 kg of Ecstasy pills (MDMA) concealed inside an electric massager that came on a DHL Express cargo flight from Brussels.

“After removing the contents, we repacked it and made a DHL agent call Owen on Thursday morning to say that the parcel would be delivered shortly. Owen asked the agent to come near a bakery at Hommadevanahalli in Horamavu,” an official said.A DHL van, with a driver and two Customs officials masquerading as cargo centre employees, headed to the location, with officials following close behind. “When one of our staffers handed over the parcel, Owen showed his identity proof with a passport. After confirming his identity, we nabbed him in the middle of the road. He is well-built and resisted, but was overpowered and taken to the Customs office,” a senior official said. Police and Customs officials recovered 200 gram of ganja from his house.

The accused had set up a small business in Mumbai, selling African hair that acted as a front for his illegal activity. “We expect crucial information from him to nab bigger fish,” the official added.

