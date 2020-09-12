Private school arm-twists parents to pay transportation fee for e-classes

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents of a prominent CBSE school in Yelahanka have been told to pay the transportation fee, despite their children attending online classes, or face the prospect of classes being denied to their wards. The New Indian Express has a copy of the letter from the Chrysalis High School management, asking the parents to pay the fee immediately and also reminds them of earlier circulars on the same issue in May and June.

A student’s mother said, “Classes are being held only online. Why should we pay for transportation? It works out to around Rs 10,000 for three months for my son. It varies according to the distance of a student’s place.” She and a few others protested and refused to pay. “But our kids were shut off from online classes. I called the school repeatedly for nearly four weeks and I was told that there was some technical issue. Some parents paid and their kids could log on to online classes the very next day. For the sake of my son’s education, I too paid. The next day, he could attend online classes.

It is obvious that the school is indulging such arm-twisting tactics,” she said. Another parent said that it was impossible to reach the principal. “They do not connect her on the landline and refuse to give her personal number. Emails go unanswered,” he said.Many have tweeted the issue and also tagged Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. School Principal Garima Sawlani said parents are presenting a wrong picture.

“There was some confusion earlier whether to hold online or offline classes. Many parents had paid and we have refunded the money,” she claimed. Minister Suresh Kumar could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.