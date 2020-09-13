HK Patil: Maharashtra a challenging state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed AICC in-charge of Maharashtra and former minister HK Patil on Saturday said Karnataka has got good representation in the reconstituted AICC and it will help further strengthen the party in the state.

Patil is also a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). On his new responsibility, the former minister said that along with senior party leaders, he will ensure the party regains its glory in the politically important state.

“It is a challenging responsibility, but Maharashtra is a Congress state. The party’s revival has to happen. With the guidance of Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, we should be able to bring back the glory of the Congress party in Maharashtra,” Patil said.

Patil has a tough task ahead as the Congress is looking to revive its presence in Maharashtra. His experience in the cooperative sector, which is strong in Maharashtra, is likely to help him in his efforts. He will also seek advice from senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was AICC in-charge in Maharashtra.

The Congress leader said after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders in New Delhi, he will visit Maharashtra. Mallikarjun Kharge will continue to be a CWC member, while Dinesh Gundu Rao is now party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, and Krishna Byregowda is now AICC Central Election Authority member. Randeep Singh Surjewala will replace KC Venugopal Karnataka in-charge.