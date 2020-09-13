Police arrest Bengaluru jeweller in Sandalwood narcotics racket bust
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said Vaibhav Jain, who runs a jewellery business, is a resident of Vyalikaval.
Published: 13th September 2020 05:04 AM | Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:04 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Continuing the crackdown on the Sandalwood drug racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested Vaibhav Jain, who was named as accused No. 5 in the FIR filed at Cottonpet police station, on charges of peddling.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said Vaibhav Jain, who runs a jewellery business, is a resident of Vyalikaval. On Friday, his friends Pratik Shetty and Aditya Agarwal were arrested for supplying drugs to actors and celebrities.
A senior police officer said, “ Jain was nabbed from his house.