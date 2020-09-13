STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Police arrest Bengaluru jeweller in Sandalwood narcotics racket bust

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said Vaibhav Jain, who runs a jewellery business, is a resident of Vyalikaval.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vaibhav Jain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the crackdown on the Sandalwood drug racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested Vaibhav Jain, who was named as accused No. 5 in the FIR filed at Cottonpet police station, on charges of peddling.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said Vaibhav Jain, who runs a jewellery business, is a resident of Vyalikaval. On Friday, his friends Pratik Shetty and Aditya Agarwal were arrested for supplying drugs to actors and celebrities. 

A senior police officer said, “ Jain was nabbed from his house.

TAGS
Bengaluru Sandalwood Drug racket drug case
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity
IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp