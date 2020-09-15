STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt doctors to go on strike from Tuesday

The doctors said that they are involved in sending patient reports to different departments and also uploading the details online.

A health worker on duty at a hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 4,968 government doctors working at healthcare facilities run by the Health and Family Welfare Department (HFW) are going on strike from Tuesday by stopping all online and offline release of data of Covid patients. The doctors are going ahead with their earlier threat of a strike as their demand of pay parity with their counterparts in the Medical Education Department or pay revision as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has not been met. 

The doctors said that they are involved in sending patient reports to different departments and also uploading the details online. Once the strike begins, they will not upload any data, including that of Covid cases, across the state, they said. They will also not attend meetings with higher-ups that are held every day.The doctors complained that the families of their colleagues, who lost their lives fighting the pandemic, have not been compensated yet and also, those infected while treating Covid patients are not getting required medical facilities. 

Dr G A Srinivas, president, Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), said, “We will attend to Covid duties and emergency cases, but will stop giving reports on Covid. District surveillance officers will continue to maintain the reports, but we will not do it from Tuesday. From September 21, we will stop outpatient department services as well.” 

On Monday, KGMOA office-bearers from different districts submitted memorandums that contained their set of demands to their respective deputy commissioners. So far, 28 district branches of KGMOA have submitted memorandums. Reacting to the strike threat, Health Minister B Sriramulu told The New Indian Express, “The issue is being dealt with utmost priority. I urge all doctors not to take any steps that would cause inconvenience to people, hinder medical services or cause setbacks to our fight against Covid during this hour of emergency. “The doctors had met Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa and Sriramulu in May and also approached Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in August with their set of demands, but their issues were not resolved, they complained.

‘B’luru Chalo campaign if demands not met’ 
Udupi: Dr Prakash Kumar Shetty, Karnataka State Medical Officers’ Association,  Udupi district, said that medical officers have been demanding a wage revision, along with other demands, but no action has been taken by the government. “From September 15, we will suspend submission of Covid-19 reports,’’ he said. Kumar said except for emergency services, all other works will be stalled. A ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ campaign will be launched, he said.

