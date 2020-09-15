STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hebbal residents feel drained due to the drain

 It’s sleepless nights for residents of Hebbal as they fear water entering their houses any day during the monsoon season.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hebbal residents are living in fear of their homes getting flooed, as the storm water drain in the area is filled to the brim | express

By  Preeja  Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s sleepless nights for residents of Hebbal as they fear water entering their houses any day during the monsoon season. This is because the Hebbal Storm Water Drain (SWD) is filled to the brim and is likely to overflow if the rainfall persists in the next couple of days. “The water had flowed back and came to our side since the drain has no outlet. We were all awake the entire night recently. The water on the road was knee-high.

We constructed our house four years back and have been facing this problem. The SWD water would’ve entered our house if it rained a bit more. In our area, two-three houses have already been flooded.  Right now, the authorities are constructing the side drain but there is no outlet. Raising the wall is the solution to our problem,” says Ajith Kumar, a resident whose house is 50 metres away from the SWD.

Devika Sreekumar, another resident said, “We have seen the ferocity of the water flow in the Main SWD valley which came up to the brim. Thankfully, it didn’t overflow. The cause of the flooding is porous borders ( Hebbal Lake), low height of the wall of drains and waste dumped into the drain. Hebbal Valley carries water from Yeshwatpur, Vidyarayanpura, GKVK and connects to Nagwara Lake and in turn Hennur. For the past six-seven years, the residents of Balaji Layout- Hebbal Sarovara Layout have been suffering as the backwaters hit their areas.”

The residents have sent a letter to the BBMP Commissioner and the Chief Engineer SWD stating that as the SWD is an open drain, waste is being dumped in it. The letter also points out a high court order to the Urban Development Department which states that walls of SWDs need to be raised by September this year.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, however, said, “With 50-100 mm rainfall, the SWD will overflow because these drains were not designed to withstand such weather. Raising the wall is not the solution. The waste encroachment will have to be cleared.”Srinivas Prasanna, Assistant Engineer of SWD, said he was not aware of the petition sent to the BBMP officials but added that he will resolve the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hebbal
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp