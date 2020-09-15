Labour laws, Dasara on Cabinet agenda on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of his Delhi visit to discuss the cabinet expansion with the party central leadership, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Normally, the state government holds the cabinet meeting on Thursdays, but this time around it has been advanced to accommodate the CM’s visit to the national capital.Among other issues, the cabinet will take up certain amendments to labour laws of the state. On the agenda is the issue of amendments to Karnataka court fees and charges, and the appointment of senior prosecutors to the Lokayukta.

As part of the preparations for the Dasara festival, it is expected to take up the replacement of streetlights with LED lamps in Mysuru city through PPP model at a cost of Rs 109 crore.The other issues to be discussed include permission for works at the Agara tank to put up a 35 MLD pipeline and 15 MLD from Hulimavu and Chikkabeguru STP, and allocation of land to institutions in various places, including Bengaluru Rural district, Harihar and Hassan.

The CM will visit Kalaburagi on Thursday to attend a function to mark the first anniversary of the setting up of the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. From there, he will take a special flight to Delhi. Karnataka Bhavan has been informed and the CMO confirmed the CM’s appointments at Delhi to meet the BJP top brass.

Protest rally on Sept 21

Members of various associations will take out a protest rally against the state government’s decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, the AMPC Act and Labour Laws, in Bengaluru on September 21, when the legislature session is set to start. Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission former chairman Prakash Kammardi, Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar and representatives of various associations on Monday said that they will also hold a “parallel janata session” at Freedom Park to discuss various issues related to farmers and workers.

Farmers to get Rs 3l interest-free loans

The State government on Monday issued an order to release interest-free agricultural loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers from district cooperative credit banks, and other related cooperative banks. A circular issued by Registrar of Cooperative Societies, S Ziyaullah, said that this year, the target is to give Rs 14,500 crore in loans to 24.5 lakh farmers under various schemes, and this was decided in May this year. Cooperative banks were told not to physically hand over the loan money to beneficiaries, but to disburse the funds using RuPay cards.

This scheme, is, however, not applicable to government employees or those working for government-aided institutions, or anyone who gets Rs 20,000 as salary or pension, or to those who have not been paying tax for the past three years. They are not eligible to avail the loan,” the circular said. One family can avail not more than Rs 3 lakh, and has to submit copies of documents like ration card and Aadhaar card. For details, contact 080-22256146.

