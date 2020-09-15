Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, reveals RTI reply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison have stated that expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's probable date of release is January 27, 2021.

Replying to an RTI application filed by advocate and RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy, the prison authorities have stated, "As per prison records, Convict Prisoner number 9234 Sasikala's 'probable date of release' is 27-1-2021 provided in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the Hon'ble court. Further, her 'probable date of release' would be 27-2-2022 if the fine is not paid".

Besides, the reply added that Sasikala's release date may also vary if she utilised parole facility. The reply was provided on September 11.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran are lodged in the central prison located in Parappana Agrahara after they were convicted and awarded four-year jail terms in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court in February 2017.