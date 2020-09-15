Surjewala likely to take charge of Karnataka Congress gen secy in October

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is due to take charge of the State by September-end, or the first week of October. “I have not firmed up the date,’’ Surjewala said, during an exclusive interaction with TNIE. With the legislature session due to end on September 30, the first week of October seems more likely. “I am in touch with KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, K H Muniyappa and other leaders on issues concerning the state,’’ he said.

Asked about his priorities, Surjewala said, “The Congress will expose the government, which is not constitutionally elected, and has no mandate. There are allegations of rampant corruption against it.”The Congress will focus on the upcoming slew of elections — BBMP, Gram Panchayat, Sira bypoll, to name a few. “The government is bungling on multiple issues every day, there are contradictions among the leaders,” he said.Surjewala, who takes over from KC Venugopal, is part of the 22-member Congress Working Committee. He also figures in the special committee to assist Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in organisational and operational matters, along with A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and Venugopal.

Surjewala, who retains his position as media cell chairman of the AICC, in addition to the responsibility of Karnataka, is considered the eyes and ears of the Congress central leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, who counts him among his closest aides. He has served as PCC president of Haryana and also minister in Haryana.