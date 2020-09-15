Towards a better tomorrow

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if our world was a different place? We all have often pondered this. And now, an art sale portal, Artflute, is giving people a chance to express these thoughts through art. They are collaborating with the city-based NGO, Dream a Dream, for a campaign called What If, which will throw light on the importance of education and how it can be made accessible. The campaign, which started towards August-end, has an open call for artists who can send their entries on reimagining education. Padmaja Nagarur, co-founder, Artflute, says art has always been a medium to spread social messages and this initiative aims to do the same for education.

“We want to find ways to merge art and social causes, so that both sectors can help each other as a community,” says Nagarur, adding that the artists can “voice out” their ‘what if ’ thoughts through the preferred or specialised medium of their choice. Calling this campaign a part of a bigger movement, Priyanka Ulaganathan, curator of the show, says the open call is not just about reimagining education but to bring focus the systematic aspect of it.

“We are trying to use art as a catalyst to keep this movement going, by getting attention from other aspects of society,” says Ulaganathan, 25, who is an artist herself. While the plan was to have an exhibition of entries, the pandemic has made them take the digital route. But she hopes to reach a larger audience through a social media campaign. “The entries are going to be displayed on the social media page of Artflute and whatif-global.com,” says Ulaganathan. Last date for entries is Sept. 30.