5 held for peddling in 2 cases; 17kg ganja, 2kg charas seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Monday arrested five men peddling drugs in two separate cases and seized 17.5 kg ganja and 2 kg charas worth around Rs 4.5 lakh. The Kamakshiplaya police picked up Puneeth M (30) and Anand Kumar (39), residents of Vidhyamanya Nagar, who were carrying ganja to sell to students. The police, who had a tipoff, caught them at Kaveripura Junction on Magadi Road. The police later raided their house and found 17 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

Anand told the police that he had sourced marijuana from Andhra Pradesh, and revealed the names of his associates. Police have now launched a manhunt for the other accused. Anand and Puneeth have been earlier arrested in Andra Pradesh and other places for peddling drugs, a police officer said.

Yeshwanthpur police caught three men who were carrying hashish and ganja in a car. Two kg of charas and 500 gm of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from them. The accused, Mohammed Saleem, (26), Syed Tanzim, (32) and Mohamed Shiban,(21), are residents of JP Park Layout.