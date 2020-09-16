Bid goodbye to bumpy rides

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Landing in a pothole on a road as one drives not only alters the wheel alignment of the vehicle but it may also result in a serious accident. If the speed of the vehicle and depth of the pothole are high, the damage can extend to the vehicle’s suspension, shock absorber, bumper, axle and the body. Applying the brakes and holding on to the steering wheel tightly are the only option to save oneself and the vehicle when a motorist suddenly comes across a deadly pothole on a road.

Henceforth, the motorists need not have to worry as they can manoeuvre one’s way and avoid the potholes with the help of a real-time map. A new android-based app, Intents Go, has come to the rescue of motorists while negotiating bumpy and potholed roads.The app, which calculates the size and depth of potholes using realtime data of the users, has been developed by Intents Mobi, a Gurugram-based firm. It has developed the beta version of the navigation map.

“More than 400 lives are lost on average on India’s roads everyday and we started Intents Mobi to do our part to bring this number down. We are leveraging the power of technology to develop road safety solutions that are not only effective but also scalable for the masses. Intents Go is one such step in our journey to make Indian roads safer for all,” said Tabrez Alam, founder, Intents Mobi.

Interestingly, the app not only gives alerts about potholes but also informs the user about waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks ahead. Besides, the navigation map also provides a 3D vision of the potholes to the users. Interestingly, the app doesn’t collect private data or ask the user to create an account.