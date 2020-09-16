STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITIs target Industry 4.0, to train students better

 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka are undergoing a major makeover to keep pace with the requirements of Industry 4.0.

By Ramu Patil
BENGALURU:

BENGALURU: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka are undergoing a major makeover to keep pace with the requirements of Industry 4.0. The State government is working on a plan to upgrade institutes to train students in the latest technologies to take up self-employment, or get absorbed in related industries. “Our target is to upgrade ITIs with respect to the needs of Industry 4.0, which is more of Internet of Things (IoT) and automation-based industry workflow,” Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, told TNIE.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood portfolio, confirmed that the plan is taking final shape and details are being worked out. 
Every year, around 80,000 students graduate from 270 government and 1,115 private institutions that train students in various engineering and non-engineering trades during one-year to three-year courses. Changing requirements in industries necessitated the State government to upgrade the institutes. 

The department is creating a blueprint for upgrading government ITIs with focus on Industry 4.0 and also working with industry partners. As a first step, Bosch has set up a Centre of Excellence at ITI on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. “They have invested in the latest technology in carpentry and power tools, and students are being trained in batches. Samsung has set up a facility to train students in mobile repair, washing machine, TV and other devices. Their master trainers teach students maintenance and repair of the latest devices at the ITIs,” Chandra said. Tata Technologies, too, is said to be keen on working with the department to train students.

The government is focusing on the dual system of training to ensure that the batch of students which graduates from ITIs gets exposure to industry requirements and hands-on training to know what is expected of them when they pass out. “We hope the next batch will be Industry 4.0-equipped,” he added.
Apart from the curriculum, the department has also dovetailed short-term courses. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY), the focus is on advanced training on digitisation, robotics, 3D printing, IoT, advanced welding to ensure students are .

