STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relieve lecturers from Covid duty, chief secy tells BBMP

They are burdened as colleges have opened and examinations are being held

Published: 17th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Since July, lecturers were pressed into duty for follow-up of the Covid-19 patients as block level officers were assigned as nodal officers to oversee the other teachers and lecturers | express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of lecturers in the state have still not got relief from Covid-19 duties despite multiple attempts. So they now have to juggle between college admissions, e-classes, final semester examinations and Covid duties.Since July, lecturers were pressed into duty for follow-up of the Covid-19 patients as block level officers, and some others were assigned as nodal officers to oversee the other teachers and lecturers who were assigned the door-to-door work.The central government had in August issued guidelines on holding online classes for college students in September and starting offline classes in October.

The state government also mandated final semester examinations to be completed by September. This, and college admissions for fresh students, offline classes for final year students before the examination and Covid-19 duties, cannot all be handled together, a lecturer told TNIE.Lecturers said that although the government has relieved school teachers and even pre-university college and polytechnic college lecturers from Covid-19 duties, ‘our pleas have fallen on deaf ears’.

To prevent the spread of the pandemic and due to the shortage of staff, all personnel and officials in Bengalru Urban and Rural and government and government-aided institutes, under the age of 55, were called for the task of surveillance. In the government’s order of July 24, pregnant, nursing mothers and persons with disabilities were excluded. After Bengaluru, officials and personnel in other districts too were assigned similar work in their regions. 

However, now colleges that come under the ambit of the Karnataka state have to hold final semester examinations that need to be completed in September, and the schedule for it is already prepared. Hence, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has written to the BBMP Commissioner and deputy commissioners of all districts to relieve these personnel and officials who are required for conducting the final semester examination from Covid duties. Only the necessary staff for Covid duties should be retained, he said.Even this letter has not been honoured,  M Manjunath, president, Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association, told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp