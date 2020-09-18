STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RV Road-Yelachenahalli Namma Metro to close 1 hour early

The Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road) trains will run as usual.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro services on the RV Road-Yelachenahalli stretch on the Green Line will close at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday, an hour earlier than the current schedule, due to testing of systems and trains in connection with the launch of the first stretch of Phase-II.

According to an official release, the last train covering the entire Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will depart at 8 pm while the last service from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli will depart at 6.56 pm. The morning services will not be affected and will run as usual at 7 am on all days.  

The Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road) trains will run as usual. Those heading to Yelachenahalli from the Kempegowda Interchange this weekend have to board the last train towards the station which leaves Baiyappanahalli at 6.55 pm and Mysuru Road at 7 pm.

Trains beyond that timing will terminate at RV Road. Reach 4B of Phase-II, Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura stretch, the Southern extension of the Green Line, is set for a formal launch on November 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp