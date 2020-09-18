RV Road-Yelachenahalli Namma Metro to close 1 hour early

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro services on the RV Road-Yelachenahalli stretch on the Green Line will close at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday, an hour earlier than the current schedule, due to testing of systems and trains in connection with the launch of the first stretch of Phase-II.

According to an official release, the last train covering the entire Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will depart at 8 pm while the last service from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli will depart at 6.56 pm. The morning services will not be affected and will run as usual at 7 am on all days.

The Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road) trains will run as usual. Those heading to Yelachenahalli from the Kempegowda Interchange this weekend have to board the last train towards the station which leaves Baiyappanahalli at 6.55 pm and Mysuru Road at 7 pm.

Trains beyond that timing will terminate at RV Road. Reach 4B of Phase-II, Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura stretch, the Southern extension of the Green Line, is set for a formal launch on November 1.