North division police arrest 38 in drug drive, seize ganja worth Rs 20 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police conducted a special drive and arrested 38 people who were caught red-handed while smoking ganja. In all, 17.8 kg of ganja worth around Rs 20 lakh was seized from them.A senior police officer said that the drive was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, and the 38 arrested included members of three gangs busted by Soladevanahalli, Jalahalli and RMC Yard police. Meanwhile, Malleswaram, Subrahmanyanagar, Srirampura, Nandini Layout, RT Nagar, JC Nagar and Hebbal police arrested one peddler each.

The Soladevanahalli police raided a house in Achyutnagar and arrested Vinay Kumar, who is a drug peddler for the last few years. During the interrogation, he revealed the names of four associates and the gang that brought ganja from Andra Pradesh and Odisha. He told the police that they sold drugs to students in the city. Four kg of ganja was recovered from them.

The RMC Yard police raided a house and arrested two drug peddlers from Tamil Nadu, while one managed to escape. Arun and Mahadev used to source drugs from their home state. In all, 10.4 kg ganja was recovered from the duo.Jalahalli police arrested a 32-year-old drug peddler, Tavaneesh, while he was trying to sell drugs near a students’ hostel of a private college. The police recovered 600 gm ganja that was sourced from Visakhapatnam.