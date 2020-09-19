STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

North division police arrest 38 in drug drive, seize ganja worth Rs 20 lakh

 The North Division police conducted a special drive and arrested 38 people who were caught red-handed while smoking ganja.

Published: 19th September 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police conducted a special drive and arrested 38 people who were caught red-handed while smoking ganja. In all, 17.8 kg of ganja worth around Rs 20 lakh was seized from them.A senior police officer said that the drive was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, and the 38 arrested included members of three gangs busted by Soladevanahalli, Jalahalli and RMC Yard police. Meanwhile, Malleswaram, Subrahmanyanagar, Srirampura, Nandini Layout, RT Nagar, JC Nagar and Hebbal police arrested one peddler each.

The Soladevanahalli police raided a house in Achyutnagar and arrested Vinay Kumar, who is a drug peddler for the last few years. During the interrogation, he revealed the names of four associates and the gang that brought ganja from Andra Pradesh and Odisha. He told the police that they sold drugs to students in the city. Four kg of ganja was recovered from them. 

The RMC Yard police raided a house and arrested two drug peddlers from Tamil Nadu, while one managed to escape. Arun and Mahadev used to source drugs from their home state. In all, 10.4 kg ganja was recovered from the duo.Jalahalli police arrested a 32-year-old drug peddler, Tavaneesh, while he was trying to sell drugs near a students’ hostel of a private college. The police recovered 600 gm ganja that was sourced from Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs bengaluru
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
View of Koyambedu market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens after 4 months
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp