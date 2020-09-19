Smart parking Comes to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Saturday, 10 major roads across the city will come under smart parking. Motorists will not just have to pay for parking, but will even have to plan their commute to the designated areas based on the parking space available.BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express on Friday that of the planned 87 roads, smart parking is being introduced on just the ten roads. “For the first 10 days, parking will be free, and from October 1, commuters will have to pay. It is being done to ensure there is no traffic congestion,” he said.

Smart parking will be implemented on Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Mark’s Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road. All these roads together can accommodate 475 cars and 510 two-wheelers.

Motorists can use the Namma Bengaluru smart parking app to find parking spaces and make payments using UPI, credit or debit cards. Those without smart phones can use parking meters located on street pavements to make the payments. Users can avail 60 minutes of parking time for Rs 30 in Zone A, if paid digitally, but only for 50 minutes if paid in cash. If payment is not made, or the stipulated time is overshot, the vehicles will be clamped and an enforcement charge of Rs 500 will be levied. The system also has dynamic real-time parking guidance system boards to indicate parking space availability on various roads.

Charges for 1 hour

Zones Cars Bikes

A Rs 30 Rs 15

B Rs 20 Rs 10

C Rs 15 Rs 5