STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Smart parking Comes to Bengaluru

Starts today on 10 major roads; free now, but motorists have to pay from Oct 1

Published: 19th September 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the 2.5-km elevated corridor in progress at the Sony World Junction in Koramangala. Below: BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad interacts with officials during his inspection of the project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Saturday, 10 major roads across the city will come under smart parking. Motorists will not just have to pay for parking, but will even have to plan their commute to the designated areas based on the parking space available.BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express on Friday that of the planned 87 roads, smart parking is being introduced on just the ten roads. “For the first 10 days, parking will be free, and from October 1, commuters will have to pay. It is being done to ensure there is no traffic congestion,” he said. 

Smart parking will be implemented on Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Mark’s Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road. All these roads together can accommodate 475 cars and 510 two-wheelers. 

Motorists can use the Namma Bengaluru smart parking app to find parking spaces and make payments using UPI, credit or debit cards. Those without smart phones can use parking meters located on street pavements to make the payments. Users can avail 60 minutes of parking time for Rs 30 in Zone A, if paid digitally, but only for 50 minutes if paid in cash. If payment is not made, or the stipulated time is overshot, the vehicles will be clamped and an enforcement charge of Rs 500 will be levied. The system also has dynamic real-time parking guidance system boards to indicate parking space availability on various roads.

Charges for 1 hour

Zones     Cars          Bikes

A     Rs 30     Rs 15
B     Rs 20     Rs 10
C     Rs 15     Rs 5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru parking
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
View of Koyambedu market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens after 4 months
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp