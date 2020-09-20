STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC staffers suspended for overcrowding

Both employees were suspended on September 15 for violating social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees and members of the workers’ federation have written to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to lift the suspension order against a BMTC conductor and driver.

Both employees were suspended on September 15 for violating social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

D A Vijay Bhaskar, general secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), told TNIE, “There are no specific guidelines from the State or Centre on how conductors and drivers should manage crowding. In this particular case, the bus was on its last trip for the day.

Hence, several commuters rushed to get on that bus. It’s difficult for a conductor alone to manage such crowds.”  This is the second such incident. The corporation had earlier suspended a driver and conductor for ferrying more passengers than seating capacity, on May 19.

The incident came to light after a video shot by a commuter was posted on social media. The union has requested the corporation not take stringent action against the conductor Mangala Gowramma, who has worked with BMTC for 17 years. Instead, a fine and warning would suffice as punishment. The corporation is yet to respond to the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC BMTC
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp