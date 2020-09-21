STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bring back bike taxi in Bengaluru, say experts

Opinion leaders, MLAs and industry stakeholders submitted recommendations to Deputy CM through a virtual town hall on Bengaluru Mobility on Saturday.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  How does one keep the city’s traffic moving? Key opinion leaders have suggested getting back the Bike taxi as one of the possible solutions. They suggest having it as a pilot in some narrow congested areas to strengthen the last mile connectivity with public transport.

Opinion leaders, MLAs and industry stakeholders submitted recommendations to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan through a virtual town hall on Bengaluru Mobility on Saturday. The focus was to increase the adoption of public transport.

They pointed to the government that as around 48 per cent use public transport and 80 per cent use two-wheelers, having bike taxis could help. Revathy Ashok, CEO, Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), said the government officials took note of the suggestion to constitute a unified authority comprising BBMP, traffic and transport departments to look at decongesting Bengaluru in a holistic manner on the London transit model.

It was suggested that TOD (transport oriented development), the Revised Master Plan and the City mobility plan be integrated and aligned so that traffic and infrastructure are equally distributed across the city. The recommendations are a result of the #BengaluruMoving campaign.

Dr Ashwath Narayan said: “Building a transport system that is beneficial for both commuters and the environment is the priority of the government. In line with this, we are taking steps to increase adoption of public transport from 41 per cent to 73 per cent through a regulated public-private partnership model. Your report will give us insights into what each stakeholder needs.” Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary Transport, said the government was working towards improving coordination between various agencies. “We are also taking innovations that have worked elsewhere, such as the TrinTrin bicycle system in Mysuru and seeing how we can make them work in Bengaluru too,” he said.

Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru, said, “We have installed over 1,500 cameras across the city to monitor vehicular movement and have collected enough data to predict traffic hotspots.” The virtual town hall was organised by Bengaluru Needs You, Environment Support Group, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship and B.PAC. Those who participated include Prof. Rajeev Gowda, former MP, N A Haris, MLA (Shanthinagar),  Nandeisha Reddy, BMTC Chairman, Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Public Policy South Asia - India, Uber, Pawan Mulukutla, Director, Electric Mobility, WRI India, World Resources Institute, and others.

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bike taxi Bengaluru traffic
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp