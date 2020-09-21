On track: Women’s woes and more

Simran Ahuja By

BENGALURU: Asocialite, a house help, a eunuch, a corporate professional, a middle-aged woman... What do you get when women from different walks of life get stuck together in the same train compartment? An upcoming play called Ladies Compartment, brought by Being Productions, pictures just that. “Initially, the women feel too inhibited to interact with each other.

But as time goes on, they open up and realise that everyone has their own problems – like parenting issues, loneliness, finances, societal pressures about divorce, etc. It’s all about how you deal with it,” says actor Usha Rao, who is also in charge of the production.

The play was written by Aarti Pandey and Dr Pooja Pandey Tripathi, who both grew up in Delhi. It has been directed by Tripathi. While the play premiered in 2017, Rao believes it’s as relevant today as well, since the pandemic has brought out personal problems, with everyone feeling stuck at some level.

“But I’ve also seen positive changes, like focus on health. In a way, the play also highlights that. Yes, problems exist. But how do we deal with them and find happiness?,” she says. The show can be viewed online on Sept. 27. “We had to record it in an empty auditorium at Alliance Française. It was odd but we had to do it,” says Rao, who plays the role of the socialite.

