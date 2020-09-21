STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pipeline, STP works at Bellandur Lake pick up

What makes this project stand out is that Pre-stressed Concrete Cylinder (PCC) pipes are being used for the first time in the country. 

Published: 21st September 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ongoing pipe-laying work. (Photo  | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The replacement of 40-year-old clogged sewage pipes is going on round-the-clock along the 16-km stretch from Shantala Silks (near KSR railway station) to the National Games Village in Koramangala. What makes this project stand out is that Pre-stressed Concrete Cylinder (PCC) pipes are being used for the first time in the country. 

The Rs 130-crore pipe-laying project, which started two years ago, is progressing simultaneously with the construction of a Rs 290-crore Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) near Bellandur Lake to treat sewage water coming through the pipelines, before being let into water bodies. The STP will be able to treat between 150 and 160 million litres of sewage water per day. 

Speaking to TNIE, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman N Jayaram said that 14.2 km of the 16-km stretch has already been completed. “The remaining portion of the pipeline will be completed in three months.

The STP is also set to be ready for operations. By January 2021, we are looking at putting an end to pollution caused by entry of sewage into Bellandur,

Varthur and Agara Lakes.” While MS (mild steel) pipes had been used for projects so far, the PCC pipes are of superior quality and absorb the Methane odour emanating from sewage. “We discussed this with experts, including scientists from the IISc, and decided on this specific material for the pipes though it would cost more,” Jayaram said. 

BWSSB encountered stiff opposition from the public in a few areas when they were in the process of laying the pipes. A 600-metre stretch, where the pipeline is being laid presently, passes through Cubbonpet, Sultanpet and surrounding areas which have narrow roads and are deeply congested.

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellandur lake
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp