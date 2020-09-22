STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Use your Namma Metro card for the next 10 years

The BMRCL has also urged card holders to top-up their cards using netbanking or the Namma Metro app.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In some good news for Namma Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday announced that the validity of the last top-up done on smart cards has been extended by 10 years, up to 2030. This came into effect from September 19. Earlier, validity after recharging Contactless Smart Cards would last only a year. 

“Due to Metro operations being suspended for nearly five-and-a-half months due to pandemic, some commuters who could not top-up their cards are experiencing problems due to expiry of validity of smart cards,” an official release stated. There will now be no need to pay any card reactivation charges at Metro stations for expired cards, it added.

 B L Yashvanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, said, “In line with the SOP in place for Metro travel, anyone who has topped up their card recently, has to either travel by Metro or get their card validated at any station within seven days. This ten-year period will come into effect from the date of validation of the travel card.”   The BMRCL has also urged card holders to top-up their cards using netbanking or the Namma Metro app.

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp