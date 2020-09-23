STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After song goes viral, Sangeetha Rajeev to be part of virtual concert for noble cause

While the lockdown was tough on live performers, Rajeev found that it helped her focus on independent music.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With her last independent song, Nee Hinga Nodabyada Nanna, going viral with almost 2.5 million views on YouTube, Sangeetha Rajeev is soaking up all the love from her fans right now. The singer, who also goes by the name SaRa, is now gearing up for a virtual concert – Together, Louder, Stronger – which will take place on Sept. 26 to raise funds for folk artistes. What is even more interesting is that the concert, which is being organised by Delhi based NGO Anahad Foundation, would also feature Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and other popular names.

While the lockdown was tough on live performers, Rajeev found that it helped her focus on independent music. “Initially, it was really stressful. Weekends used to be busy but it changed during the lockdown. Then I tried to channelise my energy on my independent music,” says Rajeev, who came out with four songs during the lockdown, of which Nee Hinga Nodabyada Nanna has been a blockbuster. 

The techie-turned-singer is all praise for the digital medium. “Earlier it used to be so difficult for freelancers to make themselves visible but this platform has been a huge help,” says Rajeev, who has also come out with her version of the anthem for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The singer confesses that she is not an avid cricket follower but the Indian Premier League is special because of RCB. Though the team has not been able to get the cup back home, a fan like her is hopeful every year. “The team had a good start this season with their last win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. So I am sure ee sala cup namde,” laughs Rajeev, who is a fan of Virat Kohli. 

Currently, she is looking forward to the virtual concert because it is her way of giving back to the industry. “For past six months everyone from the industry, whether a big name or a freelancer, has had no income. The folk artistes that we are speaking about are like daily wage workers. So we want to help them in these times,” says Rajeev, who is excited about appearing alongside Shaan. “I have worked with him before and I get to learn so much from him. Even things like how he interacts with his fans also teaches you many things,” adds Rajeev. The concert will take place on Sept, 26, 6:30 pm onwards, on the Facebook page of Anahad Foundation.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeetha Rajeev
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp