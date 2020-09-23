After song goes viral, Sangeetha Rajeev to be part of virtual concert for noble cause

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With her last independent song, Nee Hinga Nodabyada Nanna, going viral with almost 2.5 million views on YouTube, Sangeetha Rajeev is soaking up all the love from her fans right now. The singer, who also goes by the name SaRa, is now gearing up for a virtual concert – Together, Louder, Stronger – which will take place on Sept. 26 to raise funds for folk artistes. What is even more interesting is that the concert, which is being organised by Delhi based NGO Anahad Foundation, would also feature Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and other popular names.

While the lockdown was tough on live performers, Rajeev found that it helped her focus on independent music. “Initially, it was really stressful. Weekends used to be busy but it changed during the lockdown. Then I tried to channelise my energy on my independent music,” says Rajeev, who came out with four songs during the lockdown, of which Nee Hinga Nodabyada Nanna has been a blockbuster.

The techie-turned-singer is all praise for the digital medium. “Earlier it used to be so difficult for freelancers to make themselves visible but this platform has been a huge help,” says Rajeev, who has also come out with her version of the anthem for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The singer confesses that she is not an avid cricket follower but the Indian Premier League is special because of RCB. Though the team has not been able to get the cup back home, a fan like her is hopeful every year. “The team had a good start this season with their last win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. So I am sure ee sala cup namde,” laughs Rajeev, who is a fan of Virat Kohli.

Currently, she is looking forward to the virtual concert because it is her way of giving back to the industry. “For past six months everyone from the industry, whether a big name or a freelancer, has had no income. The folk artistes that we are speaking about are like daily wage workers. So we want to help them in these times,” says Rajeev, who is excited about appearing alongside Shaan. “I have worked with him before and I get to learn so much from him. Even things like how he interacts with his fans also teaches you many things,” adds Rajeev. The concert will take place on Sept, 26, 6:30 pm onwards, on the Facebook page of Anahad Foundation.