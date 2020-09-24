STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After 5 yrs, Pandit Nehru’s statue to be back on its pedestal

Congress MLCs demanded that the state government reinstall the statue in its original place before Nehru’s birth anniversary on November 14.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The Nehru statue was shifted five years ago to facilitate Metro Rail work

The Nehru statue was shifted five years ago to facilitate Metro Rail work. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which was shifted to take up underground Metro Rail works near Vidhana Soudha, will be re-installed in its original place in front of Vidhana Soudha.Responding to ‘calling attention notice’ by Congress MLC K Govindraj, the CM informed the Legislative Council that underground Metro project work was complete, and the place developed. The statue of Nehru will be re-installed in its original place, he said.

Earlier, taking up the issue in the Council, Congress MLC Govindraj said the statue in front of Vidhana Soudha (East) was temporarily shifted five years ago to Vidhana Soudha (West) to facilitate underground Metro Rail work, and was not re-installed in its place even after Metro work was completed.Non-installation of the statue of Pandit Nehru amounts to showing disrespect to the national leader, the Congress MLC said.

Congress MLCs demanded that the state government reinstall the statue in its original place before Nehru’s birth anniversary on November 14. Before the chief minister responded, the House witnessed arguments between the Congress and BJP MLCs, and floor leader Kota Srinivas Poojary said they will “look into the matter”. 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Vidhana Soudha
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp