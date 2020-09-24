Covid positive MLA Narayan Rao in critical condition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basavakalyan MLA Narayan Rao, who is Covid-positive, has suffered multi-organ failure and is in a critical condition.He was admitted to a hospital in Bidar after he tested positive, but was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. He was admitted to the ICU as his oxygen levels dropped on Tuesday night. He was put on life support on Wednesday after he suffered a multi-organ failure.

Manipal Hospital Director Manish Rai said a multi-disciplinary team is monitoring his condition. A few weeks ago, he attended a meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and had complained of a fever later.Rao, a first-time MLA from Basavakalyan in Bidar district, defeated Mallikarjun Khuba of BJP and PGR Scindia of JDS in the 2018 Assembly elections.

