STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In Covid times, doctors face dilemma

Docs have to take on-spot decisions like choosing between patients, use of ventilators, etc 
 

Published: 24th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors in Ballari deliver the baby of a Covid-positive woman | File photo

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is one ventilator and two critical Covid-19 patients in need, who would the doctor give it to? Is the decision based on who is more likely to survive, or who arrived first at the hospital? The person who arrived first may be affluent and have travelled by car, while the other may be poor and walked from the bus stop. This is just one of hundreds of ethical dilemmas doctors face when making administrative and clinical decisions.

“How do we allocate resources separately for Covid and non-Covid services? If we take resources from non-Covid services and give it to another, won’t patients be affected? For example, a limited number of dialysis machines is available, but Covid patients with kidney problems need separate ones. Allocating machines for them reduces the number of machines available for non-Covid patients,” said Dr Sanjiv Lewin, chief of medical services, St John’s Medical College Hospital.

He pointed out that hospitals with limited resources have to make a choice between saving lives and reducing transmission. Do they test only those who are symptomatic and save lives, or test all by stretching meagre resources, to reduce transmission?“Should Covid surcharges such as cost of PPE be levied on all patients or only on Covid ones? If we charge only corona patients, the bill would be too high to bear,” Dr Lewin said. 

Patients with non-Covid diseases are getting neglected, with increased resource allocation for Covid, observed Dr Suman Sagar GL, critical care specialist at People Tree Hospital.“Though we have demarcated Covid and non-Covid ICUs, owing to high caseload and pressure for beds, at times Covid patients have to occupy non-Covid ICU beds. Those who are well-connected and have clout are able to secure a hospital bed easily, as opposed to a needy person,” Dr Sagar said. 

Corporate hospitals with more capital have, however, been able to prepare themselves during the lockdown for the surge in corona cases in the city and state which started in July, and were saved from such ethical dilemmas to an extent. “We slowed down elective surgeries and rescheduled them so that ventilators and ICU beds were available for Covid patients.

The dilemma appears when unplanned, emergency non-Covid cases show up. We have our limits and are careful as we reach 99 per cent. We keep a couple of beds as buffer for patients in our general ward, whose condition may suddenly become critical,” said Dr Sunil Karanth, chairman, critical care services, Manipal Hospitals. Though they try not to refuse too many patients, they advise against referrals from other hospitals if the patient’s condition does not require it.

While this hospital has been comfortable resource-wise so far, the management is apprehensive of what could happen if there is a surge in corona cases. There are three categories of patients -- the dying, the sick but who can survive, and the stable. They are concentrating on getting immediate first-aid for the second category of patients, as they are most likely to benefit. 

“We also make shared decisions by consulting the family on whether the patient should be put on ventilator or not, as in some cases the ventilator may not help. Our bed booking and discharge process has become more streamlined. We have a waiting list of patients and coordinate with doctors from other hospitals, to check if a patient needs to be shifted,” Dr Karanth said, adding that they share resources with their other branches. 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Doctors
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp