STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

16 acres of forest land reclaimed

Recovered land in Gullahalli is worth Rs 30 crore; 100 acres are encroached

Published: 25th September 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Houses being razed in the Gullahalli Reserve Forest | EXPRESS

By Meera Bharadwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For the last four years, encroachments in Gullahalli Reserve Forest have not been cleared due to influential encroachers. This, despite court notices served on them. However, last week, Hoskote Range officials after much effort have evicted the encroachers and cleared 16 acres of land worth Rs 30 crore. Out of the 1,596 acres, nearly 100 acres are encroached upon here. The land value is as high as Rs 1.5 crore per acre with its close proximity to Bengaluru. Action for eviction has been initiated by the Karnataka Forest Department in various courts as forest encroachments around Bengaluru Rural and Urban run into thousands of acres.

This reserve forest in Bengaluru Rural is a pristine scrub forest and is home to blackbucks, spotted deer and other wildlife. Presently, cases for recovery of other encroached lands in this reserve forest are in different stages in civil courts. Last week’s eviction drive was done under the guidance of Anthony Mariyappa, DCF, Bengaluru (Rural), and ACF Subbarao. The encroached lands fell in Survey no. 1 of Gullahalli village and Survey no. 45 of Doddaragere village in Block-1 of the reserve forest. Speaking to TNIE, Range Forest Officer Varun Kumar said, “People who had encroached upon had, in fact, built a few houses, sheds and a godown.

They had also given out these buildings on rent. Despite an eviction notice served in 2016 by a Doddaballapur court and notices served many times, the eviction had not been done. However, in the eviction process that went on for two days on September 16 and 17, all eight structures were demolished and the encroached areas recovered.” Another case for recovery of 60 acres in Gullahalli Reserve Forest has been filed in the Karnataka Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Special Court.

Earlier, a few patches of 2 to 2.5 acres were recovered, the Hoskote RFO said. “The moment court orders for eviction are received, the rest of the encroachments will be cleared in the reserve forest. Presently, plantation work has been taken up and native species like mango, jamun, sampige, ficus, hippe(butter tree), etc is being planted to restore the forest area.”

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest land
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp