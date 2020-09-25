IISc, Wipro GE Healthcare open research lab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the inauguration of an advanced centre for innovation and research — WIPRO GE Healthcare - Computational and Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Healthcare Imaging — at the IISc campus here on Thursday.

The facility, located at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS), will work on next-level healthcare diagnostics with deep learning technology, artificial intelligence and future-ready digital interfaces, to provide highly sophisticated diagnostic and medical image-reconstruction techniques and protocols for faster and better imaging.

The facility will work with over 50 students and three faculty members of IISc. Some of the use cases that the collaboration will explore are lightweight deep learning models for classification and segmentation of Covid-19 lesions in lung ultrasound and CT images, deep learning models for improving as well as classifying spectral domain optical coherence tomography images in ophthalmology, deep learning-based medical image reconstruction methods and, exploiting the structure of 3D volume data that necessitates fewer annotations.

The infrastructural requirements, including finished interiors, power backup, internet connectivity, and air conditioning, among others will be met by IISc. Wipro GE Healthcare is supporting the centre with a one-time grant, as part of its CSR efforts.