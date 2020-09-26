Bannerghatta looks at RWH to conserve water

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biologiocal Park (BBBP) management has a challenge on its hands: to conserve water and recharge defunct borewells to be ready for the summer, and improve the quality of water too. It plans to consult rainwater harvesting (RWH) experts for this. The management held a meeting with RWH expert AR Shivakumar, who visited the zoo to assess the scenario and identify scientific, yet natural, methods of conserving water.

“We are looking at ways to recharge borewells — which are used for animals, visitors and staff — and to save water. Of the 14 borewells in the BBBP, only five are working. We need to naturally recharge then, undertake rooftop RWH and recharge groundwater. At present, more than supply, enrichment is required. We are looking for RWH in the zoo area, butterfly park, safari area and abandoned quarry pit next to the butterfly park,” Vanashri Vipin Singh, executive director, BBBP, told TNIE.

Mysuru Zoo has already undertaken water conservation methods, and BBBP along with Zoo Authority of Karnataka are looking for something different as the habitat here is also different. So far, no MoU has been signed with Shivakumar, officials said. According to BBBP management, the zoo consumes 1.5 lakh litres of water every day, which is supplied by the five borewells. The maximum water is required for the two hippo enclosures, avi-fauna enclosure, washrooms, crocodile enclosure, hospital, restaurant and office.

Though the water suffices during the monsoon and winter, demand increases to 3-3.5 lakh litres during summer and Dasara holidays, when footfall is high. The management has estimated that 4 lakh litres of water can be tapped and stored through rooftop RWH. The abandoned quarry can store up to 2 million litres of water, which will not just recharge groundwater, but can also be utilised for gardening.

The management has obtained the government’s nod to get a Cauvery water pipeline for 3-5 lakh litres for drinking water purposes, and also requested Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to supply water at domestic rates. The monsoon has helped rejuvenate the five water bodies under the BBMP purview, with three in the zoo area itself. A lot needs to be done to improve water holding capacity, an official said. Shivakumar said there is a lot of scope to improve, and a model for RWH and water conservation can be created. Some ideas will be discussed with the management, before a final decision is taken.