STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Post lockdown, BWSSB collects over Rs 100 crore in bill arrears for three months

The monthly revenue of the board from water and sanitary bills ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 110 crore, he added.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lull caused by the onset of the pandemic, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has now begun the task of collecting pending water bills from the public, commercial and government organisations. The board has also detected a total of 43,000 unauthorised water and sanitary connections across the city. BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram said, “In the last three months, we have managed to collect a substantial portion of the arrears due. In July, we collected Rs 31.82 crore and Rs 36.46 crore in August. Till September 24, we collected Rs 40.08 crore.” 

The monthly revenue of the board from water and sanitary bills ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 110 crore, he added. Most commercial establishments have now started opening up facilitating the collections.
In addition to the pending arrears, officials have also unearthed 10,344 illegal water connections and 32,858 unauthorised sanitary connections, the chairman said. By July-end, the board had identified over 20,000 illegal connections and began cracking down on those. 

The violations are rampant now in the City Municipal Council (CMC) areas, he said. Rajarajeshwari, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Mahadevapura, Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka, have been added to BWSSB after they were brought under the City Corporation limits. Under Regulation 55A of the Bangalore Water Supply Regulations 1965, the penalty for illegal water connections for violation up to one year is 20% of pro rata charges (one-time payment for water and sanitary connections), 30% for one to two years, 40% for two to three years, and 50% for violations that have continued for three years and above, an official said. Households or establishments that connect their sewers with BWSSB without written permission will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 as sanitary cess along with the pro-rata penalty, he added.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BWSSB
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp