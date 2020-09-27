Bengaluru Airport to City Center in 10 minutes: MoU signed on hyperloop feasibility study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study to link Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with the city with super high-speed hyperloop transportation.

This mode of transportation uses electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions. With speeds of up to 1,080 km/hour, the hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis.

Travelers could also streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check-in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

Virgin Hyperloop, an American transportation technology company that works to commercialize the high-speed Hyperloop technology concept, claims to be the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.

The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions in Texas, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes.

The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop transportation a reality in a few years, not decades.

According to the MoU, the pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases, each of six months.

“The commissioning of the feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from KIA is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people,” said TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Karnataka.

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “We are exploring ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru. Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain.”

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, and Vijay Bhaskar, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL, in the presence of Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Karnataka.

“Technological innovation is key to building and sustaining a world-class transportation hub, and this (feasibility) study is an important step forward. This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop, said, “A hyperloop-enabled airport would not only allow faster travel times, but it would also create a 21st-century passenger experience and expand airport capacity.”

KIA will soon be connected with the suburban railway in a few weeks and Metro connectivity in four years.

