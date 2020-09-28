STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka bandh: Over 5,000 farmers take to streets in Bengaluru, many taken into preventive custody

Meanwhile, 'Karnataka Rakshna Vedike' activists also barged inside the railway station and Kempegowda International Airport to mark their protest against the contentious Farm Bills.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members were detained by police near Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members were detained by police near Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Massive traffic snarls were witnessed across Bengaluru to protest against the contentious Farm Bills, and many protesters were also taken into preventive custody.

The bandh, which has been called by various farmers' organisations, Pro Kannada activists, and Dalit workers unions began at 6:30 am today and has so far witnessed the participation of over 5,000 farmers, unions who gathered at Mysuru Bank circle and Town Hall junction.

Meanwhile, 'Karnataka Rakshna Vedike' activists also barged inside the railway station and Kempegowda International Airport to mark their protest and some organisations took to blocking highways, toll gates around the city.

As a result, huge traffic jam scenes were witnessed along KR Puram, Sumanahalli junctions as the rallies took place on ring roads. Commuters were also stuck on JC and Nrupatunga roads, compelling the police to divert these routes.

People who were detained by the police were forced to sit inside BMTC buses for a while. Some farmers also threw seeds on the ground at Sumanahalli ring road to protest against the bills.

"We have been protesting at Freedom Park for one week and no ministers from the ruling government came to hear our problems. We slept without blankets and food for a couple of days," Manjula, a farmer, told media persons.

Vehicular movement in form of auto-rickshaws and private cab services in the city too remained unavailable.

