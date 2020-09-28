Karnataka bandh: Over 5,000 farmers take to streets in Bengaluru, many taken into preventive custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Massive traffic snarls were witnessed across Bengaluru to protest against the contentious Farm Bills, and many protesters were also taken into preventive custody.

The bandh, which has been called by various farmers' organisations, Pro Kannada activists, and Dalit workers unions began at 6:30 am today and has so far witnessed the participation of over 5,000 farmers, unions who gathered at Mysuru Bank circle and Town Hall junction.

Meanwhile, 'Karnataka Rakshna Vedike' activists also barged inside the railway station and Kempegowda International Airport to mark their protest and some organisations took to blocking highways, toll gates around the city.

As a result, huge traffic jam scenes were witnessed along KR Puram, Sumanahalli junctions as the rallies took place on ring roads. Commuters were also stuck on JC and Nrupatunga roads, compelling the police to divert these routes.

As various organisations called for a #KarnatakaBandh today, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members were detained by police near Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station.

Express Photos | @shrirambn @XpressBengaluru @shibasahu2012 pic.twitter.com/0uEmymhaqR — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 28, 2020

People who were detained by the police were forced to sit inside BMTC buses for a while. Some farmers also threw seeds on the ground at Sumanahalli ring road to protest against the bills.

"We have been protesting at Freedom Park for one week and no ministers from the ruling government came to hear our problems. We slept without blankets and food for a couple of days," Manjula, a farmer, told media persons.

Vehicular movement in form of auto-rickshaws and private cab services in the city too remained unavailable.