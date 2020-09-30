STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After 10-day-old maimed husky dies, activists start #AdoptDon’tShop

On Monday, a 10-day-old Siberian husky pup, named Nanuk Husky, was found dumped off a lane on Commercial Street with its hind legs cut.

Published: 30th September 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

dog

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, a 10-day-old Siberian husky pup, named Nanuk Husky, was found dumped off a lane on Commercial Street with its hind legs cut. This triggered animal activists to start an online petition, #AdoptDontShop, and ask the Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Board officials to take stern action against illegal breeders in the city. Nanuk passed away on Tuesday. The petition by CJ Memorial Trust Bangalore received over 2,500 signatures within 24 hours.

Animal activists said, “She had not even opened her eyes. When found, she was rushed to CARE, where OPD staff and vets removed maggots from the tiny stumps, dressed and bandaged them up. Her both the legs were cut of equally. It could be an act of cruelty or this is what breeders do or it can even be a direct effect of inbreeding.”

“Like Nanuk, there are thousands of dogs that are put through such trauma and still, people want to buy such high-pedigree dogs from breeders. We have no idea what goes in the background,” activists said.They demanded that state governments and city councils promote #AdoptDontShop, stop the sale of any dogs till the shelters are empty, and provide alternate employment to those in the unlicensed breeding and pet sale industry, so that they do not go back to their lucrative but blood-soaked business.

It urged people to sign a pledge that all schools and offices will commit to follow a #AdoptDontShop agenda. A member of the Trust said that the animal husbandry is the most neglected department, with three ministers, four secretaries and three commissioners and directors changed in two years.

“As there are frequent transfers, we have to keep briefing different officers about the same issues. It’s 
high time we traced illegal breeders and closed all their shops,” he added.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp