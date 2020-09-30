STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Glory days for handicrafts again

‘Save Gramodyog’ campaign aims to promote rural art; exhibition from October 1 to 4

Published: 30th September 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Prasanna speaks on ‘Save Gramodyog’ campaign | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Gram Seva Sangh has started a movement across Karnataka called Save Gramodyog, a two-fold campaign involving village and city. Also a handloom exhibition will be held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru from Oct 1-Oct 4. Theatre personality and social activist Prasanna said that inspired by the glorious struggle undertaken by the rural women of Charaka Handloom Cooperative Heggodu, Gram Seva Sangh has started the movement across the state.

In the two- fold campaign, one is a village-based one, led by poor people, who will demand the restoration of village industries (as also city-based small & medium industries). They will picket Panchayat offices in a non-violent manner and pose questions to the elected representatives on the pathetic state of the village economy. The second, a city-based campaign, running parallely, will be led by the urban consumers. They will ask people to buy handmade products and promote them. Prasad Bidapa, fashion stylist, has appealed to the people to buy handmade products.

“Khadi supports villages in India and if we support it, we could change the colour of the economy of the country. We will create awareness amongst the designers as what can be produced in villages. I request all the designers to support khadi, block printing and hand embroidery. We can create unique and beautiful handmade products. We can have signature products too,” he said. Abhilash C A, convener, Gram Seva Sangh, said that the first exhibition-cum-sale will be at Gandhi Bhavan from October 1-4 from 4pm.

“The second exhibition-cumsale, a permanent one, will start at Karasthala, Hoysala Circle, in Bengaluru from the evening of October 2. Other exhibitions are also being planned across the state. The slogan given to the consumer campaign is ‘Come in as a Consumer and go out as an Activist’,” said Abhilash.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp