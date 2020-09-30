STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HC unhappy with district Covid panels

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the state is the second highest in terms of Covid-19 cases and Bengaluru Urban is the worst-affected district in the country.

Published: 30th September 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the state is the second highest in terms of Covid-19 cases and Bengaluru Urban is the worst-affected district in the country. “Unfortunately, the BBMP Monitoring Committee has made no efforts to monitor Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC),” said a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar when the committe could not place any report related to monitoring facilities in hospitals and CCCs. 

“Bengaluru has the most number of Covid hospitals but nothing is on record to show that the committee had visited those hospitals,” the bench noted, while making it clear that its intention is only to ensure better facilities and not to monitor doctors and paramedical staff who are working relentlessly for more than six months now. 

The bench was also unhappy with experts committees in districts, which were constituted to visit the hospitals and CCCs to monitor facilities. Very casual exercise have been made by only  in respect of visit, the bench added.The bench directed the state government to establish a helpline line for Covid-19 patients for complaints when they do not receive proper treatment and facilities at Covid hospitals and CCCs.

Directing the state government to take steps to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to hospitals in rural areas and remote places, the bench directed it to tell whether any mechanism is created for implementation of the order dated September 25 passed by the Centre in relation to supply of oxygen and regulation of its price.  This was after the state government claimed that 236 metric tonne oxygen is required per day for the state but 376 metric tonne is available. 

Submit plea to Centre, state on Ayurvedic treatment for Covid: HC 
Hearing a public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioners to submit to the state and central governments a representation seeking modification of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) if Covid-19 patients are compelled to take only Alopathic treatment. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that if such a representation is submitted, the state and Centre should consider it within a month. The PIL was filed by A Verghese from the city and Dr Priyanka Arora from Uttarakhand. 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court COVID 19
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp