45-plus? Get Covid jab from Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From April 1, all citizens aged above 45 years, irrespective of comorbid conditions, will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The target population is estimated to be around 1.66 crore, stated a press note from the health department.

“In addition to existing Covid-19 vaccination centres, the state plans to intensify the vaccination drive by extending services at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and sub-centres. Around 5,500 centres will carry out vaccination, including Public Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, taluk hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals, as is already being done,” the department said.

Districts have the flexibility to schedule vaccination in HWCs and subcentres, and vaccination will be done under the supervision of a medical officer. The state has provided guidelines to districts to strategise vaccination through support from the government and NGOs.