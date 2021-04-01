STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors treat eight-year-old boy with brain matter hanging into his nose

An 'encephalocele' is a rare congenital disorder where the bones of a baby’s skull do not close completely in the mother’s uterus.

Published: 01st April 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, medical, surgery

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors at Bengaluru's Aster CMI Hospital performed a six-and-a-half hour-long surgery on an eight-year-old boy suffering from a rare condition called 'nasal encephalocele'.

An 'encephalocele' is a rare congenital disorder where the bones of a baby’s skull do not close completely in the mother’s uterus.

The condition made the brain grow down through a crack in the skull into his nose.

This later creates an opening through which brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid protrude out of the head in a sac-like structure and poses a huge risk of brain infections to the patients.

The child also has a cleft lip, palate, and swelling inside the mouth.

Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant Neurosurgeon and Chief of Neuro Sciences, Aster, Bangalore said his case was a complex one and had to be operated on in two stages.

"The child’s brain had descended down as a pouch and the bone between his brain and the eye was deficient. Even though there was no impact on his brain activity and he was a very bright boy, there were chances that this encephalocele could rupture and the cerebrospinal fluid flows out. This, in turn, could have caused an infection - a life-threatening scenario for the child," Dr. Varma said.

The doctors opened his skull and then retracted his brain back. They isolated the normal brain from the sac of non-functioning brain matter that hung from his face. They then placed an artificial bone between the two eyes and another bone on that to ensure that the brain does not fall again into the nasal cavity. In the next stage, they repaired his cleft lip and put him under speech therapy. In 3 months' time, he will undergo repair of the cleft palate.

Dr. Prateek P Nayak, Consultant, ENT Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital said the cleft lip and cleft palate made the surgery very unique and challenging because, while reconstructing, they had to save a lot of blood supply to the nose.

"The child was earlier breathing through his mouth because the swelling had prevented him from breathing properly through his nose but post-surgery his speech, swallowing, and breathing has improved," Dr. Nayak shared.

Hanging brain matter had impacted the life of the boy for several years. The condition had obstructed the child’s vision and had completely deformed his nose and face.

Even though his parents had visited several hospitals across the city in the past, the doctors they consulted were not able to ensure his survival because of the potential complications involved in the operative procedure.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru surgery rare medical surgery
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp