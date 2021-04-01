Mask up properly on Namma Metro or pay up Rs 250

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with repeated complaints about many commuters not maintaining social distancing or wearing face masks properly in Metro trains and stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to soon levy a fine of Rs 250 on those who violate prescribed Covid protocols. On steps being taken following the surge in Covid cases, BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth said, “Since last week, we have increased announcements in stations and trains advising the public to follow Covid protocols.

We are also notifying that BMRCL will levy a penalty of Rs 250 if the protocols are not followed.” He said that a three-member security team has been travelling in trains and warning violators since last week. “The team will enforce the penalty as a last resort if people continue to be casual during their Metro ride,” he added.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, pointed out that even those who wear masks in trains and stations, many do not put them on properly, like leaving the nose uncovered and so on. “We urge the public to wear masks properly in the interest of all.

Again, many are not maintaining the required social distancing and this will affect the health of other commuters,” he said. Asked if any action has been taken so far against commuters violating the norms, Shankar said, “We have been a bit lenient so far and are presently only conducting awareness campaigns at stations and in our trains. Commuters will get penalized shortly if they are found to violate Covid norms.”