Only flyers from three states, one UT need Covid negative report: BIAL

The operator also stressed that the negative certificate was not necessary for transit passengers from any state.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

An airport bus jam-packed with passengers on Wednesday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flyers from across the country heading to Bengaluru are in a state of confusion following Health Minister K Sudhakar’s recent announcement that travellers from all states to the city need to carry a Covid-negative certificate from April 1. The official twitter handle of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), has been bombarded with queries from flyers on what the actual position is. @BLRAirport has responded to many, “As per the current GoK directives, a negative RT-PCR report - not older than 72 hours - is mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding. For the rest of travellers from other States to Karnataka, there are No specific guidelines received from the State government as of now. For more information, kindly reach out to our airlines.”

The operator also stressed that the negative certificate was not necessary for transit passengers from any state. Among the worried flyers who sought help was Bengaluru- based Tushar.

“I am travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru this Saturday. Also, my wife is travelling from Bhopal on same day. Do we need RT-PCR report for this travel. Please confirm,” he had tweeted.

Rajiv Meher, a consultant based in Johannesberg, tweeted: I am travelling from Jharsuguda to Bengaluru by Spicejet Airlines on the 2nd of April. Do I need to have COVID test certificate to enter Bengaluru?” It appears that airlines too were a confused lot. Flyer Atiqullah Nasir stated: I checked with Indigo with whom I need to travel on 2nd April, they also don’t have idea. Kindly check from Karnataka government and confirm quickly as I am travelling wd my full family which include kids as well.”

