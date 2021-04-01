Sandalwood comes out in support of school in Chamarajpet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Each time there is news of a city heritage structure shutting down, it breaks many hearts. It was a similar scene when there was news of The Model High School in Chamarajpet having to forcibly close due to no student enrolment from the last three years.

Being proactive about the goings-on, actor Pranitha Subhash has come forward to help the school – the very first Kannada medium school built in 1870 – garner the attention of the government, an attempt to preserve the school. Subhash has also offered to help the school as much as she can from her foundation, the Pranitha Foundation.

Taking to social media, Subhash tweeted, “Saddened to see that such an institution is so close to where I live. I humbly request the intervention of the state government. We at @pranithafounda1 will be happy to help in whatever little manner possible @cmofkarnataka (sic)”.

Speaking to CE, Subhash says the school holds an emotional place for her and the city, since late actor Vishnuvardhan was an alumnus of the school. “It is sad to see it in such a bad condition. There’s an emotional connect for me since Vishnu sir studied at the school,” says Subhash, adding, “Of course, I want to help through my foundation, but since it’s a government school, we are trying to get the attention of local authorities to restore the school.”

Sandalwood director-actor Rishab Shetty also retweeted Subhash’s tweet, urging the state government to look into the matter, and thanked the actor for this initiative. This is not the first time that the Pokri star is taking such an initiative. Her organisation has helped revive a government school in Hassan, where her father studied.

“The biggest problem with these schools, unlike private schools, is that they don’t have proper infrastructure to give quality education. I feel this is my way of giving back,” says the actor, who is all set to make her Hindi debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India, and is also one of the leads in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.