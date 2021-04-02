No Covid vaccine shortage as drive expands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first day of the expanded Covid-19 vaccination drive to include all aged above 45, irrespective of comorbidities, it was smooth-going in Bengaluru hospitals with no shortage of vaccines. Some places witnessed more crowds and there were separate sites at each centre for administration of Covaxin and Covishield.

At Victoria Hospital, five centres were set up with walk-in registrations. The staff did not face any issues with the CoWIN website as was previously reported in the launch of Phase 1, 2 and 3. By evening, around 300 people were given the jab, leaving 200 vials of Covishield and 50 vials of Covaxin left for more. Adverse Events Following Immunisation were minimal with fever, body pain and chills and were treated with paracetamol.

The KC General Hospital recorded the highest number of vaccinations in a single day with 559 people getting the jab, as against other days when a maximum of 370 people turned up. “There were technical issues with CoWin initially, which were resolved later. In all, 191 people aged above 45 without comorbidities got the vaccine on Thursday. Of the 559 people, 79 got Covishield and 480 got Covaxin. Supply of vaccines is sufficient and we ensure least wastage,” said Medical Superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah.

At Sir C V Raman General Hospital, there was not much of a rush. The Covishield vaccine was administered to 200 beneficiaries and Covaxin to 144 people. The hospital said those who came in for walk-in registration were easier to manage and they did not face issues with the CoWIN portal.

“Server issues were a hurdle. However, it was sorted out and we were able to upload the data quickly,” confirmed Dr Gopinath, RCH officer. While the drive was started in only 12 health care centres, including the District Hospital, two taluk hospitals, seven community hospitals and two PHCs on Thursday, it will be opened across all 38 health centres from April 2. However, Surlabbi PHC, which lacks network facility and Madikeri Urban Health Centre which has constrained space, are left out of the Covid vaccine drive.

In all, 50,620 people in the age group of 45 to 59 with and without comorbidities got the first dose of the vaccine, while 396 people got the second dose.